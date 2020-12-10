The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

