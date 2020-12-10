The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $560,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.