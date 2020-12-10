The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $577,000 Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPI. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,430,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,477,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPI. BidaskClub upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

