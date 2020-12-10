The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $578,000 Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 412,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,058 shares of company stock worth $3,501,384. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

