The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $586,000 Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

