The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 18,274,212 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 212.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,865,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,274,212 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Apple worth $3,111,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

