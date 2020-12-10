The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 749 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 48.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Coupa Software by 67.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $22,193,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,223 shares of company stock worth $51,119,919. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $307.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

