The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,639 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

