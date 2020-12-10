The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 348 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of REGENXBIO worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

RGNX stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

