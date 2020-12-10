The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 396 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

