The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,103 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 221,525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 174,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

NYMT opened at $3.79 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.