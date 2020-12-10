The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $491,000 Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,743,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNEX shares. ValuEngine cut StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $119,536.00. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $53,142.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,994. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

