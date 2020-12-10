The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 282,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

