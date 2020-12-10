Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,086 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $994,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,405,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

