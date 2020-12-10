Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,601 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

