Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 8,662 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 153,796 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 362,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period.

BSCO stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

