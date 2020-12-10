Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 119,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.08. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

