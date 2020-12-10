Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 113,241 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. ValuEngine cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.