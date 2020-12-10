Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 21,324 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

FCOM stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

