Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 46,655 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $189,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 62.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 196.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

