Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 605 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:RGR opened at $62.69 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

