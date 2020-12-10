Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,196 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,598 shares of company stock worth $1,942,890. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

