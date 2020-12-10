Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

PIPR stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.