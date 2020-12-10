Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 189.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.32% of Hanmi Financial worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $352.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.