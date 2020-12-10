Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sabre were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $82,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

