Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 843,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 584,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,899 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 480.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 511,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

