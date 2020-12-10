Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $812,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,822 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

