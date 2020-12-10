Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $814,000 Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Trinseo worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trinseo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.87. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,720. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

