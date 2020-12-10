Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $842,000 Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of UMH Properties worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $641.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

