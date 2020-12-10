Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,961,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $99.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

