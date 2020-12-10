Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $865,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edison International were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after buying an additional 7,277,176 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $137,657,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

