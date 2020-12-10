Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $900,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

