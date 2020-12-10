Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 42.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.