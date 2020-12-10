Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 900.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,572 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

MBT opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

