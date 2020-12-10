Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $801,000 in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the second quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TOWN opened at $23.37 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

