Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,425,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.