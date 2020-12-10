Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after buying an additional 1,568,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,524 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 183.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,607,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,211,000 after purchasing an additional 676,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 967,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 567,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.