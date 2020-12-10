Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

TSM stock opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $541.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $107.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

