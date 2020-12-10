Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,419 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $232.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

