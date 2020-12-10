Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 23,141 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Deluxe worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deluxe by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Deluxe by 6.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 441.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Deluxe by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

DLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deluxe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

