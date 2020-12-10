Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,895 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Colfax were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 196.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -752.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

