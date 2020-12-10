Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 719 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 41.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

OLP opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.