Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 9,199 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.