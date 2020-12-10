Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 33.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

NCZ stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

