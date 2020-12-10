Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 35,230 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of First Merchants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 155.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

First Merchants stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

