Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 53.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 116.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.6% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

