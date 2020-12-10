Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,381 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,125,000. Scepter Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 323.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 222,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -199.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUP. Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.