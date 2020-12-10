Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 122,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

In related news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

