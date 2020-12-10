Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,526. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

LiveRamp stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

