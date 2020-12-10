Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 100.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 416,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $620.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

